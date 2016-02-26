All are invited to attend this event which will include remarks by Chancellor Lyons, and a reading of the names of those being remembered, followed by music and spoken word.

In coming together to remember and honor the lives of the deceased, we reach out to our many colleagues and friends who have suffered loss, as we share in a universal human experience. This ceremony symbolizes the care and support that distinguishes the Berkeley community.

UC Berkeley's Campus Memorial 2024 was recorded and can be viewed on the Berkeley Event Page.

If you have any questions regarding this event or would like to add a person to be remembered, please contact memorial organizers at campusmemorial@berkeley.edu.

For information on visitor parking, please check Parking and Transportation's webpage.

Campus Memorial | Monday, September 15, 2025 | California Hall

Academic & Faculty

Harvey J. Anderson, Law

Geraldine J. Clifford, Education

Joel Fajans, Physics

Przemysław Jeziorski, Haas School of Business

Clifford Alan Lynch, School of Information

Digby Macdonald, Materials Science and Engineering, Nuclear Engineering

Andre Marquis, Haas School of Business, UC Extension

Emeriti

Bruce Ames, Molecular and Cell Biology

Richard Bailey, School of Public Health

Bil Banks, African American Studies

Richard E. Barlow, Industrial Engineering and Operations Research

Alex Becker, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Frances "Sunni" Boland, Physical Education

Thomas Brady, History

Robert Brayton, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences

Michael Burawoy, Sociology

Thomas J. Carlson, Integrative Biology

Vakhtang Chikovani, Slavic Languages and Literatures

Michael J. Clancy, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences

Louise George Clubb, Comparative Literature

Robert "Bob" Cooter, Law

Kjell Doksum, Statistics

Robert Dynes, Physics, UC President

Robert Ely, Physics

Jay Enoch, Optometry, Vision Science

William Frazer, Physics

Mary K Gaillard, Physics

David P. Gardner, Education, UC President

Robert W. Goldsby, Theater, Dance, and Performance Studies

Richard E. Goodman, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Nelson Graburn, Social Sciences

Joan Grossman, Slavic Languages and Literature

Michael Harrison, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences

Andrew O. Jackson, Plant and Microbial Biology

Allan B. Jacobs, Environmental Design, Department of City & Regional Planning

Russell Jones, Plant and Microbial Biology

George Leitmann, Engineering Sciences

Ian Maddieson, Linguistics

Donald A. McQuade, English

Pressley Millar, Statistics

Carl L. Monismith, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Andrew Neureuther, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences

Richard Packard, Physics

Harold Palmer Smith, Institute of Governmental Studies

Diane Pearson, Native American Studies

Nadesan "Nad" Permaul, Rhetoric, Political Science, Sociology

Alexander Pines, Chemistry

Malcolm Potts, School of Public Health

Paul L. Richards, Physics

Thomas J. Rothenberg, Social Sciences,Economics

Zakaria Sabry, School of Public Health

Jerome Siebert, Agricultural & Resource Economics

Lonnie Snowden, School of Public Health

Gábor Somorjai, Chemistry

Robert C. Spear, School of Public Health

Herbert Steiner, Physics

S. Leonard Syme, School of Public Health

Robin Tolmach Lakoff, Linguistics

Sim Van der Ryn, Environmental Design

Linda Williams, Rhetoric, Film and Media

Ronald W. Wolff, Industrial Engineering & Operations Research

Staff

Robert Baldwin, ERSO

Kathryn Bothos, Library Services

Juliana Bradley, Haas School of Business

Mark Brindle, Berkeley IT

Jospeh I. Castro, Goldman School of Public Policy

Larissa Charnsangavej, Graduate Division

Wei Chi Poon, Ethnic Studies

Ben Dillon, Theater, Dance & Performance Studies

Kenna Fisher, Library Services

Tamara Foster, Berkeley IT

Shu Hsin Huang, School of Public Health

Walter Kidwell, Intercollegiate Athletics

Quintilia "Kinty" Manzanarez, Residential and Students Services Programs

Alexis Mascorro, Cal Performances

Alison Murray, People and Culture

Charlotte Nolan, School of Information

Todd Parks, Berkeley Library

Yuliya Raldugina, University Development and Alumni Relations

Reuben Paul Ramirez, Residential and Students Services Programs

David Sozzani, Berkeley Forests

Carol Wong, School of Public Health

Graduate Students

Timothy Freeman Jr., Haas

Sara A. Johns, Natural Resources

Undergraduate Students

Brandon Allen, Engineering

Jahsh Arshad, Engineering

Peyton Victoria Bradley, Gender and Women's Studies

Emma Onyx Gaddy, Letters and Science

Hyojung Heo, Letters and Science, and Computing, Data Science, & Society

Veda E. Jethani, Psychology