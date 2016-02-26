All are invited to attend this event which will include remarks by Chancellor Lyons, and a reading of the names of those being remembered, followed by music and spoken word.
In coming together to remember and honor the lives of the deceased, we reach out to our many colleagues and friends who have suffered loss, as we share in a universal human experience. This ceremony symbolizes the care and support that distinguishes the Berkeley community.
UC Berkeley's Campus Memorial 2024 was recorded and can be viewed on the Berkeley Event Page.
If you have any questions regarding this event or would like to add a person to be remembered, please contact memorial organizers at campusmemorial@berkeley.edu.
Campus Memorial | Monday, September 15, 2025 | California Hall
Academic & Faculty
Harvey J. Anderson, Law
Geraldine J. Clifford, Education
Joel Fajans, Physics
Przemysław Jeziorski, Haas School of Business
Clifford Alan Lynch, School of Information
Digby Macdonald, Materials Science and Engineering, Nuclear Engineering
Andre Marquis, Haas School of Business, UC Extension
Emeriti
Bruce Ames, Molecular and Cell Biology
Richard Bailey, School of Public Health
Bil Banks, African American Studies
Richard E. Barlow, Industrial Engineering and Operations Research
Alex Becker, Civil and Environmental Engineering
Frances "Sunni" Boland, Physical Education
Thomas Brady, History
Robert Brayton, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences
Michael Burawoy, Sociology
Thomas J. Carlson, Integrative Biology
Vakhtang Chikovani, Slavic Languages and Literatures
Michael J. Clancy, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences
Louise George Clubb, Comparative Literature
Robert "Bob" Cooter, Law
Kjell Doksum, Statistics
Robert Dynes, Physics, UC President
Robert Ely, Physics
Jay Enoch, Optometry, Vision Science
William Frazer, Physics
Mary K Gaillard, Physics
David P. Gardner, Education, UC President
Robert W. Goldsby, Theater, Dance, and Performance Studies
Richard E. Goodman, Civil and Environmental Engineering
Nelson Graburn, Social Sciences
Joan Grossman, Slavic Languages and Literature
Michael Harrison, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences
Andrew O. Jackson, Plant and Microbial Biology
Allan B. Jacobs, Environmental Design, Department of City & Regional Planning
Russell Jones, Plant and Microbial Biology
George Leitmann, Engineering Sciences
Ian Maddieson, Linguistics
Donald A. McQuade, English
Pressley Millar, Statistics
Carl L. Monismith, Civil and Environmental Engineering
Andrew Neureuther, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences
Richard Packard, Physics
Harold Palmer Smith, Institute of Governmental Studies
Diane Pearson, Native American Studies
Nadesan "Nad" Permaul, Rhetoric, Political Science, Sociology
Alexander Pines, Chemistry
Malcolm Potts, School of Public Health
Paul L. Richards, Physics
Thomas J. Rothenberg, Social Sciences,Economics
Zakaria Sabry, School of Public Health
Jerome Siebert, Agricultural & Resource Economics
Lonnie Snowden, School of Public Health
Gábor Somorjai, Chemistry
Robert C. Spear, School of Public Health
Herbert Steiner, Physics
S. Leonard Syme, School of Public Health
Robin Tolmach Lakoff, Linguistics
Sim Van der Ryn, Environmental Design
Linda Williams, Rhetoric, Film and Media
Ronald W. Wolff, Industrial Engineering & Operations Research
Staff
Robert Baldwin, ERSO
Kathryn Bothos, Library Services
Juliana Bradley, Haas School of Business
Mark Brindle, Berkeley IT
Jospeh I. Castro, Goldman School of Public Policy
Larissa Charnsangavej, Graduate Division
Wei Chi Poon, Ethnic Studies
Ben Dillon, Theater, Dance & Performance Studies
Kenna Fisher, Library Services
Tamara Foster, Berkeley IT
Shu Hsin Huang, School of Public Health
Walter Kidwell, Intercollegiate Athletics
Quintilia "Kinty" Manzanarez, Residential and Students Services Programs
Alexis Mascorro, Cal Performances
Alison Murray, People and Culture
Charlotte Nolan, School of Information
Todd Parks, Berkeley Library
Yuliya Raldugina, University Development and Alumni Relations
Reuben Paul Ramirez, Residential and Students Services Programs
David Sozzani, Berkeley Forests
Carol Wong, School of Public Health
Graduate Students
Timothy Freeman Jr., Haas
Sara A. Johns, Natural Resources
Undergraduate Students
Brandon Allen, Engineering
Jahsh Arshad, Engineering
Peyton Victoria Bradley, Gender and Women's Studies
Emma Onyx Gaddy, Letters and Science
Hyojung Heo, Letters and Science, and Computing, Data Science, & Society
Veda E. Jethani, Psychology